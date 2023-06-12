Raven is a Border Collie Mix with an estimated birth date of 11/29/22. Unfortunately, she was found running around in Wood County when she was picked up by the sheriff’s department. She is now in our care along with her 4 siblings. Raven will be a big girl when fully grown and will need a home that can accommodate. She is working on house breaking and will need a family that can be consistent with her daily routine. She has been around other dogs and we really feel that she would do well in a home with another dog. Raven has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.
Sammy is a Black Mouth Cur mix with an estimated birth date of 3/15/23. He was bottle raised by an SPCA foster family after being surrendered as a 2 1/2-week-old puppy. Sammy is everything puppy. He is working on house breaking and kennel training. He gets along with other animals and is very attached to people.
Shay Shay is a 5-year-old German Shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of 2/21/18. She is very sweet and loyal. Right now, she is in a loving foster home where we are getting to learn more about her personality. We know that she would do best in a home with other dogs because she does get anxious sometimes being alone. She has been around cats, but we would prefer to be in a home without them. She has already lost over 12 lbs. and is currently trying to lose a few more. She has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. We are treating her for heartworms, and she is just living her best life in a foster home until then. She will sleep in a crate at night and loves to play fetch with her doggy friends during the day. She bonds extremely fast with the people that she is around the most and will need an owner who is home most of the day.
Bugz is a DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 4/14/23. He was found as a stray in East Texas with his sibling Bugz. These two would be perfect together as a pair if anyone is interested in adopting both. Bugz is litterbox trained and is current on vaccines for his age. He will be neutered when age appropriate. Bugz is already spoiled in his foster home so we would like to find a family to continue that.
Snow is a DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 4/14/23. She was found as a stray in East Texas with her sibling Bugz. These two would be perfect together as a pair if anyone is interested in adopting both. Snow is litterbox trained and is current on vaccines for her age. She will be spayed when she is age appropriate. Snow is already spoiled in her foster home so we would like for a family to continue that.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.