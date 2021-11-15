Elena is a 2-year-old DSH mix with beautiful Tortie coloring. She was surrendered to an animal shelter by her owner. Elena is an indoor cat and is litterbox trained. She is extremely shy and will need a quiet home to feel comfortable in. She would do best with a single person and enjoys the company of other cats. She has been fully vetted and just needs the right family to help her build up her confidence.
LuLu Lemon is a beautiful Manx with an estimated birth date of 5/1/21. She is very shy and will hide at first in a new place. She does great with the other cats and immediately took to the other cats in her foster home. She is not a lap kitty but will come up to you when she wants to be petted and will lay beside you when she wants to snuggle. She doesn’t particularly like dogs but will tolerate them in a home if they leave her alone. She is a sweet cat but needs a bit of time to trust the people in her new home.
Booker is a 4 year old, 68 lb. Pyrenees mix who spent his entire life tethered to a tree where he was living. Luckily, a good Samaritan took him in to give him a better life. He has started working on inside manners and already knows "sit.” He is dog friendly and is tolerant of cats. We call him our sweet loving country boy because he likes to be outside when the weather is nice. Booker would enjoy a home with kids because he loves to play. He is a gentle and loyal companion and will be an amazing family dog.
Oliver is a Labrador/Shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of 4/7/21. He is very smart and already knows basic commands like "sit" and "shake." He is very treat motivated which helps when it comes to training! He is kennel trained and completely house broken. Oliver sleeps in his kennel at night but will gladly sleep in bed with you! He does best with another dog in the home and will need about 1-2 weeks to adjust to a new routine. He is very friendly but extremely active. He loves walks, outings, and toys of all kinds ESPECIALLY soccer balls. Anyone interested in him must have time to devote to training and daily exercise!
Zelda is smart, athletic, and playful. She is speedy fast and loves to run. Zelda is smaller than she looks and only weighs 20 lbs! This beautiful girl is most likely a Rat Terrier mix. Zelda will require a home with a fully fenced in backyard. She will do well with slow introductions to other dogs but has not been around cats. Zelda does have an old injury to one of her back legs and we are working to see what the best plan of action will be to help her be pain free.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.