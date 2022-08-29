Loki is a German Shepherd/Labrador Retriever mix with an estimated birth date of 5/20/2019. He loves bones, treats, back scratches, belly rubs, and squeaky toys. He can follow basic commands – sit, down and drop. He is a very loving boy that catches on fast. He should be in a home without cats.
Mariah is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 12/10/2020. She is very friendly and playful. She loves all toys, treats and snuggles. Mariah is great with kids and very cuddly. She would do great in a home with no cats.
Trixie is a Rhodesian Ridgeback/Heeler mix with an estimated birth date of 01/25/2012. She has a very gentle demeanor. Trixie’s new home would need to have a fully fenced yard and be a home with no cats. She is great with other dogs and would do well in a home with kids.
Aspen has an estimated birth date of 5/14/2022. She was rescued by SPCAET as a stray here in East Texas. She is litterbox trained and fully vetted.
Kekah has an estimated birth date of 8/25/2020. She is a domestic short hair. Kekah is fully vetted and litterbox trained.