Zelda is smart, athletic, and playful. She is a 2.5 year old, Rat Terrier mix and only weighs about 20 lbs. Zelda loves people and gets along with other dogs. Her two favorite things to do is play fetch and snuggle up in your lap. She is speedy fast and loves to run. Zelda would love a home with a yard but would do well in an apartment if given daily exercise. Zelda is an active pup and will need an owner who can accommodate.
Candle is a Heeler mix with an estimated birth date of 6/28/19. She would do best as the only dog in her home, but she has so much to offer her forever family as the only pet. She is very loving, only wants to please. Candle is leash and would enjoy going out for daily walks.
Atticus is a 2 year old Terrier mix. He is well mannered and learns new commands quickly. He was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after his family no longer had the time for him. He is very eager to please and would love to have someone that could play with him all day. He is crate trained and is good with older kids and other dogs. He is heartworm positive and will be going through treatment soon.
Feather is an elegant and proper kitty! She is a young DSH Mix with an estimated birth date of 5/15/21. Feather likes to play but is also a people watcher. She is looking for an indoor home and has been completely vetted.
Gillen is a young DSH Mix with an estimated birth date of 5/15/21. This handsome Tuxedo has the best personality! He is very affectionate, intelligent, and interactive! We are looking for an indoor home for Gillen and he has been completely vetted.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.