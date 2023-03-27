Buddy; formerly known as Coolwhip was adopted as a young puppy and must come back due to the owner's health issues. His name is Buddy now and his birthdate is 08/05/2020. Buddy is a small breed with a great personality. He is housebroken and has been around other dogs, cats and children and does very well. He will alert you if someone comes in the yard but is not a big barker. Buddy loves the outdoors and needs a fence with plenty of room to explore or an avid walker. He sleeps in a bed, his or yours. Buddy new owners could be a family or an active retiree.
Curtis is almost 3 years old with an estimated birth date of 7/23/20. Curtis is a handsome black Labrador mix with gorgeous brown eyes. He was rescued from a hoarding situation in Smith County. He is doing great on his leash training and loves being with people. Curtis will require a privacy fence as he likes to explore the outdoors. He is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.
Dolly is a beautiful Pit Bull Terrier mix with a birth date of 9/22/2015. She is an extremely athletic and goofy girl. She must have a home that has a fenced in yard. She will need to be the only animal in her home. She loves toys, walks, and belly rubs. She is very smart, knows several commands, and is already house broken.
Mother Ginger gave birth to seven precious babies on 12/26/22. She has been microchipped and is current on vaccines. She will be spayed soon. Mother Ginger is looking to be someone's personal shadow. She craves human attention and loves to be loved! We are looking for an indoor home for Mother Ginger. She has an estimated birth date of 12/7/21 and she is a beautiful Domestic Short Hair mix.
Eastwood is a handsome boy with an estimated birth date of 5/14/22. He is well socialized and doesn't mind being around dogs or cats. Eastwood has tested positive FeLV positive which is Feline Leukemia Virus. It is transmitted from an infected cat through saliva or nasal secretions. It is recommended that Eastwood lives in a home with other FeLV positive cats or as the only cat in his home. While this virus can be managed, it could shorten his lifespan. Regardless, Eastwood deserves a loving home.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.