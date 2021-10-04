Jager is the cutest Beagle/Hound mix! He was found as a stray in East Texas when he was very young, and we have estimated his birth date to be 5/22/21. He seems to be interested in playing with other dogs and has been around cats. He would love a home with a big fenced in backyard to run and play! A family that is willing to put in a little time to training will make Jager the perfect companion dog!
Maisie came to our rescue from an overcrowding/neglect situation that we were assisting with in East Texas. She will take a couple days to adjust in her new home but really comes out of her shell very quickly. She is good around other dogs but is fearful at first. She is a petite girl only weighing 22 lbs. She is a Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 7/28/20.
Greta is a beautiful little miniature Dachshund mix mom being surrendered to a City Shelter. She was given away with 4 tiny three-week-old puppies in tow. The SPCA welcomed the little family into the program. Greta is a tiny 15 lb. affectionate girl with a beautiful dark chocolate coat. She is heartworm positive and will be starting treatment in the future.
Feather is an elegant and proper kitty! She is a beautiful girl with an estimated birth date of 5/15/21. Feather likes to play but is also a people watcher. She is looking for an indoor home and will be completely vetted when age appropriate!
Galadriel was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas by her hero after she was thrown from a moving truck. At first, she thought that Galadriel had been run over. She had a nosebleed and was not moving at the time. Her finder did take her to a vet who said she was one very lucky kitty. Galadriel thankfully did not suffer any major injuries. We estimate her to be about 7-8 weeks old and we would love to help her get adopted to a loving family as an indoor cat.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.