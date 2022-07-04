Tasha was recently rescued from an overcrowding situation in East Texas. She has come a long way in the short time we have had her. She has such a gentle spirit and is very quiet. She is most likely mixed with Shepherd and has an estimated birth date of 5/19/19. We introduced Tasha to kids, and she passed with flying colors. She enjoyed getting bathed, no doubt it is TLC she has never gotten before. Tasha will need a patient family that understands a good routine will help Tasha blossom.
Lady is just as elegant as her name! She is a beautiful 52 lbs. Plott Hound mix with an estimated birth date of 4/9/17. She is five years old, a perfect age for anyone looking for a mature adult. Lady is up to date on vaccines and has been spayed. She was in rough shape when we first rescued her but is quickly turning into a model of a dog. She is very chilled and enjoys walking with our volunteers.
Ollie is a 67 lb. Plott Hound mix with an estimated birth date of 6/28/19. We believe he would do best in a home with kids over the age of 10 and as the only pet. Ollie is working on leash training and is completely housebroken. Ollie is very sweet and likes to sleep in bed with his human. He absolutely loves human interaction and belly rubs are his favorite. He is an awesome dog but would do best with an active family.
Sylvette is eagerly waiting for her forever home. This beautiful 1-year-old was rescued as a stray in East Texas. She had a small litter of kittens and is now ready to find her forever home. Sylvette would be fine in a home with other animals or as a single pet if allowed time to adjust.
Marmalade is ready to find her forever family! This beautiful girl was surrendered to our rescue along with her 5 kittens. They were dumped on a property in East Texas. Marmalade is super friendly and loves attention. She is going to be spayed soon and she is current on vaccines. She has been around dogs, other cats, and children.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.