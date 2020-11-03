Ellie is a young 29 lb. shepherd mix that was brought to the SPCA of East Texas. She is fully vetted and ready to find a home, slow to warm up but with the right family she will bring many years of joy. We estimate Ellie to have a birth date of 2/4/20, likes being around other dogs and would do best in a home with older children.
Heck is a 3-year-old male lab terrier mix who was rescued by an animal lover after being abandoned. He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. Heck walks very well with a harness and enjoys spending time outdoors. He would do best in a home with older children and with a yard for him to burn energy.
LuLu is a retriever mix is 7 years old, and weighs 102 lbs. She was picked up as a stray and we have her on a weight management diet. LuLu has a friendly personality, does well with other calm dogs and even seems friendly around cats. She is so very loving and would make a great family pet. LuLu is house and crate trained and can be trusted to roam the home for several hours.
Hocus is a young kitten with an estimated birth date of 8/12/20. We took him in after his owner decided that they no longer wanted to take responsibility for him and abandoned him at a local business. Hocus is lucky to have been found and is now resting with a loving SPCA foster family. Hocus is dog and cat friendly and very playful.
Pocus is a young kitten with an estimated birth date of 8/12/20. She came to us after her owner decided that they no longer wanted to take responsibility for her. Pocus is lucky to have been found and is now with a SPCA foster family. She is both dog and cat friendly and very playful but also cuddly after she has been worn out some.
To adopt one of these dogs or cats, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email opt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.
The SPCA of East Texas Adoption Office is located at 4517 Old Bullard Road in Tyler and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.