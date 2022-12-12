Heidi is a beautiful brownish golden pup with expressive eyes. Heidi is a little shy at first but warms up quickly with yummy treats and positive coaching! She was one of five born to a stray mom in the East Texas area. Her estimated DOB is 08/02/2022 and based on photos of mom we believe is a Lab/Aussie mix will be at least 50 lbs. Heidi will make a great family companion and can teach you a few things about training a puppy! She has been fully vetted and is ready for her forever home.
Hendrix has been with us far too long and it's time he finds a loving family. Hendrix is an Australian Shepherd mix with an estimated birthday of 8/2/22. Hendrix is very shy but is a complete sweetheart. He is working on everything puppy and will need an owner who is patient. He comes out of his shell with anyone who gives him a chance. Hendrix is working on basic puppy manners along with house and crate training which is essential to learning good house manners.
Moses is almost 7 years old, 20 lbs, and is a Poodle/Shih Tzu mix. Moses has many great qualities but gets nervous around young children and lots of commotion. He will need a family that can go slow and give him plenty of patience. A home without kids is a must. Moses is completely house broken and walks well on a leash. He is not at all a fan of the kennel and does have some kennel aggression issues that we are working through. Moses will require regular grooming which his new owner must commit to. He has been a client of Bed Bath and Bonz for 6 years and is comfortable with them and they know him well. We hope someone will give Moses a chance. He will make someone very happy if they have the patience to let him open up.
Gilda is an absolute sweetheart with an ultra-friendly personality. She will take a few days in a new place to start venturing out and getting used to any new furry friends, but she really has a great disposition about herself. She's just as comfortable in a quiet home as well as an active one that may have children. Gilda is very companionable and enjoys being close to her human. She is very sweet, loves attention, is good about being held and will headbutt your hands for rubs. She's looking for someone to fill the void left by her previous owner. Gilda has an estimated birth date of 9/9/20 and she is a short haired mix.
Smudge has an estimated birth date of 8/1/21 and was found as a stray in East Texas. Smudge would do best in a quiet home. She doesn't like lots of commotion but she is fine around dogs and other cats. Her new family will need to give her plenty of time to relax and open before they are able to see her true personality. Smudge has been fully vetted and is litterbox trained.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.