Van Gogh is the epitome of a rescue dog. He was found by an East Texas staff member one day late after work. We estimate him to be about 9 years old and he weighs about 51 lbs. Van Gogh is very friendly towards people. He wants nothing more than to be with his person. He enjoys spending time outside basking in the sun. Van Gogh needs to be properly introduced to other dogs. He has lived his life neglected and lost. We are noticing he doesn't have the best hearing and also has some joint pain. We are making it our mission to find this older boy a home where he can be loved and live out his life.
Olivia is just that and more! She is a 46 lb. German Shorthaired Pointer mix with an estimated birth date of 1/20/20. We pulled her along with her puppies from a shelter in East Texas. Olivia is friendly, she's good with everyone. We would love for her to find a loving family. Olivia is undergoing heartworm treatments right now. She has been spayed and is current on vaccines.
Little Man is the perfect fit. We saved this boys life not once but twice and we would like to find him the perfect home to get his new life started. Little man had his leg amputated after he was shot by a cruel person and it had shattered his leg beyond repair. He is now a tripod but nothing bothers him. Little Man is so laid back and is all about loving his humans. He would do best as the only pet in his home but makes up for it completely with his awesome personality. Little Man enjoys going for walks, car rides, and wouldn't mind movie night cuddling up on the couch. He doesn't need much other than somewhere to call home. We believe Little Man is roughly 4 years old and he weighs about 61 lbs. He is a Pitt Bull Terrier mix.
Apollo is a 5 year old DSH Mix with a birth date of 1/15/17. He has lived his entire life as an indoor only cat. He is current on vaccines, microchipped, and neutered. He has been declawed by his previous owner. Apollo does best as the only cat but has lived in a home with others.
Issy is still searching for her forever family. She sadly lost her home after her owner passed away. Issy is low maintenance but would love to be brushed every once and awhile. She is okay with other cats if she has her own space. She will take some time to warm up to dogs only because she has never been around them.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.