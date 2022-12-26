Beaux is looking for a loving family to call his own. He is an 8 year old Great Pyrenees mix that was surrendered to our care. He is heartworm positive since he was never on prevention but the SPCA of East Texas will be treating him. He also has possible early arthritis in his back but X-rays showed nothing concerning for now. He is currently on joint supplements to help. He cannot be around livestock and for now a home as the only pet is best. This sweet boy spent all of his life living outside but that all changes for him now. He seems to be crate trained and house broken. He just needs a family to give him a lot of love and attention, something he has never seen before.
Bob is a very sweet boy and weighs in at a hefty 67 lbs. Bob is very energetic but can also be very laid back. When the weather is nice he spends most of his day sunning outside. When he isn't sunning he is doing zoomies full speed around the yard. This is why he will require a home with a fenced in backyard. When Bob isn't in play-mode he's a really laid back pup. When he is indoors he's content to lay on something soft, only getting up occasionally to lay his head on your lap for some pets. He is completely crate trained and can be left in it at night or when his family is gone. He is doing well on house breaking and will need to be kept on a good routine. Bob is heartworm positive and is being treated. He is otherwise a very healthy boy and is current on all his yearly vetting. Bob is a Border Collie mix with an estimated birth date of 8/24/20.
Bubbly is a male lab mix that is seven weeks old. He and five siblings were born to a stray mom found in the Longview area. The mom is a lab mix and dad is unknown. Bubbly needs a home that can commit to training him on housebreaking, crate training and puppy manners in general. He would love puppy classes. Bubbly would be great for an active person/family that likes to run, take walks at the park or hike.
Azur was rescued from a dire situation where she was not receiving proper care. Azur is playful, friendly, and just your typical kitten. She gets rambunctious but when tired will curl up close for a power nap! Azur is a Domestic Short Hair mix with an estimated birth date of 9/21/22. She has had one round of vaccines and has been microchipped. She will be spayed when age and weight appropriate.
Buster is a large, very handsome domestic short haired white and grey tabby boy. He weighs about 12 lbs. and is approximately 3 years old. He’s been neutered, microchipped, and is current on all vaccinations. Buster is FIV positive so we are looking for a home where he can be the only cat or with other FIV positive cats. He is a very docile and unique little guy. He looks like he has a tabby pawprint on his side. He is very lovable and would be such a great companion and follow you to the end of the earth. He doesn’t seem to mind being around dogs or cats. He hasn’t been tested with children, but would probably enjoy a quiet home where he can be the center of attention! He would be a wonderful companion and seems to love all people he meets and isn’t shy at all. He was rescued by an SPCA of East Texas volunteer from a home where he appeared and wasn’t wanted. It’s obvious he belonged to someone at one time because he is so comfortable with people and inside a home. It is apparent that he lived a hard life for a while on the streets because of a few scars on his ears and face. To make his life even sadder, he had a tumor on his back paw when rescued that grew rapidly and his toe had to be amputated. He hasn’t missed a beat and he doesn’t seem to notice he’s minus a toe! He’s just a big old lovable boy who would so adore having his very own forever home.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.