Trixie was surrendered to the SPCA after her owner passed away. She is a 9.5-year-old Ridgeback mix. Trixie loves toys and going out for walks! She is potty trained and has never shown aggression towards other animals. Our vet removed several masses from her back, so her hair is growing back in. She will have to be kept on a special diet to help with her skin issues. She is an affectionate, loyal, and gets along with other dogs. Trixie has been spayed and is fully vaccinated.
Cindy Lou is a Boxer/Pit Bull Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 6/1/13 and weighs 66 lbs. She has a laid-back personality and loves people but is dog selective. She would do well with someone who wants a companion dog. She is house broken and has been fully vetted.
Tex is an 8-year-old, Labrador mix with an estimated birth date of 2/25/13. Tex weighs 73 lbs. and is a big lover! He is also a lover of the outdoors. He enjoys walking the trails and engaging his nose. He is a loyal affectionate lab mix that is housebroken.
April is a young DSH Mix with an estimated birth date of 5/15/21. April is affectionate and playful! She was raised by a kind family that found her as a stray. She is looking for an indoor home and has been completely vetted!
Jasmine is a beautiful kitten and she is ready for adoption! She is known to be very outgoing, energetic, and adventurous! She loves to play with her toys and chase big brother around the house! We estimate that she has an estimated birth date of 8/5/21.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.