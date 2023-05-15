April is a 3-year-old Labrador mix that we rescued in 2022 from Marion County. April has been fully vetted and treated for heartworms. She is very shy when you first meet her but will warm up to people quickly. She is motivated by yummy treats and belly rubs.
Big Red is a 2.5-year-old Redbone Coonhound mix with an estimated birth date of 12/9/20. He is house broken; kennel trained and is working on leash training. He is very friendly but would do best as the only dog in his home. Unfortunately, he was relinquished to the SPCA of East Texas after his family was not able to provide him with proper care. He would love a home with a yard to run and play.
Buddy is a Hound mix with an estimated birth date of 12/13/20. He has been fully vetted! He has a friendly personality and is a very smart boy! Buddy is eager to please and would do best in need of a home with a yard to run and play. We are looking for an owner who is active and can give him lots of exercise.
Dolly is a Domestic Short Hair mix with an estimated birth date of 10/27/22. Dolly has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. She is litterbox trained and has acclimated to indoor life perfectly. She is very friendly but cautious when she hears loud noises. Whoever adopters her will need to give her a few days to open up in the home. She would do best around older children that know how to respect boundaries. Dolly prefers spending her free time with other animals. She has been around both dogs and cats and she loves her furry companions.
Gracie is a 3 year old DSH mix that was found on the streets of East Texas. Gracie is good with everyone, but she would prefer to be the only cat in her home. She is a lap kitty and loves to be petted. We believe that her previous family fed her people food because she is a foodie. She is litterbox trained and has been fully vetted. She's friendly with everyone she meets and loves to give kitty kisses.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.