Candle is a heeler mix with an estimated birth date of June 28, 2019. She is very dog selective and will need to be the only dog in her home. She has so much to offer her forever family as the only pet. She is very loving, only wants to please people. Candle is getting better on a leash and would enjoy going for walks in her new home. Candle will require a home with a fenced in yard. She does have a dominate side that would do best with further training.
Leon is an adorable terrier mix with an estimated birth date of June 29. He has the short little legs and has everyone wrapped around his finger! Leon has a wonderful personality and is very friendly to everyone. He is working on puppy manners and will need an owner who can dedicate time for training. Leon enjoys playing with toys and batting his eyes to get his way! He will sleep in a kennel at night and has been around other animals.
Buttercup is a young Chihuahua mix that we rescued from an overcrowding situation in East Texas. She has experienced many firsts while in our care. First time walking on grass, first time being petted, and first time being shown TLC. Buttercup is shy and is still warming up to us, but she is making great progress. She likes being around other dogs and will tend to get a little hyper when excited. She will need some work on house breaking and basic manners but with the right family she will do great. Buttercup weighs 12 lbs. and has an estimated birthdate of Dec. 21, 2020.
Luxe was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after being found as a stray in East Texas. He is still very shy but can be handled. He will need a patient owner who can work with him on his confidence. He is litterbox trained and is getting used to dogs and cats. We are looking for an indoor-only home for Luxe.
Camo is a precious little guy that was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. He is very shy but is coming around. Camo is already litterbox trained. He will do well in a quiet home. We are looking for an indoor-only home for Camo.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.