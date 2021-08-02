Ben is a 10-month-old, 25 lb., Boxer mix that was found as a stray in East Texas. He is working on basic commands and house manners. He would do best with an active owner that can spend time with him each day playing in the yard or going out for walks. He does well around other animals but needs a little time to adjust. He is very smart and a quick learner. He would be the perfect dog for a jogger or adventurous!
Oscar is a 15-week-old, 23 lb., Beagle mix that was dumped in East Texas. He is learning all his puppy manners and seems to have a laid-back personality. Oscar does well with other animals when properly introduced. Oscar deservers a second chance and if you can be that for him please fill out an adoption application on our website, www.spcaeasttx.com.
Oliver is a 4-month-old Labrador mix who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. He is very smart and knows the command "sit." He is kennel trained and very treat motivated. He does well around other dogs but does best with females. He loves soccer balls, frisbees, and all sorts of toys. He will play fetch for hours and would do best with an active owner! He would do best in a home that has younger dogs or kids that can help burn some of his puppy playfulness and he will require a fenced in yard!
Brynna is a beautiful Dilute Calico mix born in our rescue on 3/19/21. She would blend in perfectly to a multi-pet household since she gets along with both dogs and cats. She has been fully vetted at our SNIPPET Spay/Neuter Clinic and won't require any more vaccines until June 2022! We request that Brynna be an indoor only cat since she has never stepped outside.
Furby is a young DSH Mix with an estimated birth date of 4/29/2021. He was living under a porch before he was spotted, rescued, and brought to our facility. Furby is super friendly, outgoing, and playful. He loves to be petted and enjoys the company of other cats and people! He is litterbox trained, neutered, and current on vaccines!
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.