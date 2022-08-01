Stella has an estimated birth date of 4/7/21 and is still very young. She was living as a stray in East Texas and was brought to us as a mother-to-be. Stella is going to be spayed after she is done nursing her babies. She is current on vaccines and has been FIV/FeLV tested negative. Stella will require regular grooming since her hair is a long coat. She is searching for an indoor home. This precious girl gets along with both dogs and cats and would blend in perfectly into a multi-pet home.
Cherry Blossom was rescued by a good Samaritan who found her on the streets. Her kittens are old enough to find homes of their own and now we are looking for Cherry's forever family. Cherry has an estimated birth date of 3/15/20. This sweet girl is well-mannered around other animals. She is totally a people cat and loves the attention of all kinds from her humans. Cherry Blossom will be spayed soon and will be ready for her forever family.
Liberty is a 65 lb. Labrador/Shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of 6/29/21. Liberty is relatively calm, friendly, and smart. She is treat motivated and knows several basic commands like "sit", "kennel" and "shake." She is completely housebroken and well-mannered. She does great with other dogs. Liberty enjoys being both inside and outside and will need a fenced-in backyard. She does well in the car and enjoys going for walks.
Lady is just as elegant as her name! She is a beautiful 52 lbs. Plott Hound mix with an estimated birth date of 4/9/17. She is five years old, a perfect age for anyone looking for a mature adult. Lady is up to date on vaccines and has been spayed. She was in rough shape when we first rescued her but is quickly turning into a model of a dog. Lady has shown no signs of aggression. She is very chilled and enjoys walking with our volunteers.
Wimberley is an adorable Terrier mix who was found roaming a park in East Texas. This precious little guy is on the road to recovery after he was abandoned. This boy is too sweet and so lovable. His foster family has this to say "He is still doing so great in our home. Gets along great with my young son and the other dogs, sleeps and hangs out in his crate with no issues, and is potty trained. He’s even doing great on the leash! We love having him. He’s a handsome one."
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.