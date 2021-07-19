Jenny is a Boxer mix with an estimated birth date of 9/1/20. Jenny was found as a stray in East Texas and was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. She is working house and crate training and would do best with an owner that was able to work on basic house manners. She loves socializing and going for walks! Very friendly to everyone she meets!
Sabrina is an 8-year-old Chinese Crested Mix who weighs 7 lbs. She was not living in the best conditions when we rescued her, but we have seen her transform completely in just 6 short weeks. Sabrina is shy but loves all people and is well mannered around other animals. She would do best in a home with Chinese Crested experience since she will require a skin care regimen. She has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.
Steve is a Boxer mix with an estimated birth date of 9/1/20. He was found as a stray in East Texas. Steve is working on house and crate training. He is a quick learner and would benefit from a few puppy classes. He has a shy personality but will open up to new people quickly. He tries so hard to please people and would love to be someone's companion!
Zeppelin is a handsome tuxedo with an estimated birth date of 5/24/21. He is litterbox trained and is current on vaccines. Zeppelin is still very young and will be neutered when age appropriate. He has a friendly yet curious personality and does well with other friendly animals.
Suzuki is a young domestic short hair mix with an estimated birth date of 4/29/21. He was bottle raised by his rescuer which is why he is such a love!! He loves people and is comfortable around other animals. He is part of our motorcycle littler and was given this name because of his loud purr you can hear running! Suzuki has been neutered, microchipped, and is current on vaccines. He would love a home of his own to get settled into. He is such a good kitten with a great personality, one that would do well in almost any home!
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.