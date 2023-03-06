Keebler is very special to everyone at the SPCA of East Texas. Keebler was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect when he was only a baby. We were fortunate enough to have raised enough money in donations to have his life saving surgery which has improved his heart function. He will have to be kept on heart medicine for the rest of his life, but we have very high hopes that this will make for a long and happy life for him. Keebler is a well-mannered boy. He is fully grown weighing about 40 lbs. He is kennel trained and house broken if kept on a consistent routine. He is very friendly and enjoys going for short walks. His foster family has done everything to ensure he is living his best life while waiting for the perfect family to come along. Keebler is a Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 6/23/21.
Taz is a DMH Mix with an estimated birth date 12/01/2021. Taz is shy to newcomers but once this furball warms up to you he will be your best friend. He loves to be held once he trusts you and will nestle in your arms. Taz has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. He was part of a cat colony which had tipped his ear. Taz is looking for an indoor home where he can feel safe and secure.
Winter is a Siamese mix with a birthdate of 9/3/20. She was surrendered to a shelter by her owner. Winter has been fully vetted including microchipped by the SPCA of East Texas. She has not been around dogs but was living in a home with another cat. We are looking for an indoor home and one that does not have plans on declawing. If you can provide Winter with a loving home, please apply to adopt her.
Franklin is a handsome boy who was found on a property in Rusk County. He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. He would be a great running buddy for someone because he loves the outdoors when the weather is nice. Franklin is just your happy-go-lucky kind of guy, and we cannot wait for him to find a loving home. Franklin is a Black Mouth Cur mix with an estimated birth date of 8/12/2022.
Woody is a 30 lb. Beagle mix with an estimated birth date of 7/5/21. Although he gets startled easily and is shy, he will open up to you very quickly. Woody is very friendly with everyone! He will let young kids pet and love on him and he really seems to enjoy all the attention. He is just a go with the flow kind of dog. Woody's rather small size makes him the perfect travel companion. He enjoys walks and outings. He is working on house breaking and will need an owner willing to do basic training. He has so much love to offer his new family.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.