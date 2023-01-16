Hadley is four years old and is a mixed breed who was rescued from a neglectful situation. She was abandoned by her owner and was left to scrounge for food for herself and her two surviving pups. Hadley was in absolutely horrible shape, just skin and bones. She is so grateful for all the love and attention she now gets and it took no time at all for her to open up and shine in our care. Hadley is going through heartworm treatments and has been fully vetted. She is friendly with other dogs but has not been introduced to cats. We are happy to be part of Hadley's journey, from a heartbreaking life being neglected to her awe- inspiring recovery as a healthy mama.
Simon was found as a stray in East Texas with a collar on, no tags. He was an unaltered male and severely malnourished with a large mass on his hind leg. He had been wandering the county roads for some time and was spotted laying in a ditch. When his finder stopped to check on him, he perked up. We believe Simon is a 75 lb. Mastiff mix with a birth date of 11/3/15. We removed his tumor and had x-rays taken of his back. Apparently, he had been shot by someone at some point in his life and has a bullet near his spine. Even after having such a horrible start in life, this sweet boy is beyond loving. He is good with other dogs and would enjoy a home with a yard.
Mariah was rescued by the City of Tyler Animal Control along with her 5 puppies. She is a Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 12/10/20. She is being treated for heartworms and has been fully vetted. Mariah is friendly with both men and women. Her energy level is high. She is working on leash training, walks better with a harness, but she loves going for walks. She will need a home with a yard because she also enjoys playing outside. Mariah loves all toys, treats, and snuggles. She would do well in a home with kids because she loves them. Mariah needs a home without cats and will need to be properly introduced to dogs.
Dargan was born in our rescue on 4/2/22. He is looking for a new home due to some unfortunate circumstances with his adoptive family. If you are looking for a well mannered house cat, Dargan is your guy. He is very friendly, cuddly, and laid back. He takes no time at all to settle into new places with new people or furry friends. He is always very happy and such a love bug to all. We know that Dargan would do great in a multi-pet home and will be just fine with respectful kids.
Clooney is still looking for his forever home after being with the SPCA of East Texas for over eight months. He is a handsome DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 7/22/21. Clooney has a special bond with people since he was bottle raised but he also gets along well with other animals. He has some fantastic quirks and likes to reach up to people on two legs for you to pick him up. He also gives hugs. He has been fully vetted and is litterbox trained. He has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder which is managed with antibiotics when he has flare-ups. If you are looking for a well mannered and well socialized boy, Clooney is the one for you.