Molly is a Corgi/Shepherd mix whose estimated birthday is 10/01/2015. Molly loves to ride in the car and is crate trained. She gets along well with other dogs and children and goes crazy for tennis balls. She is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, weighs about 34 lbs. and is fully grown. Molly is gentle and loving, and needs a loving family.
Benjy is a young domestic short hair mix with an estimated birth date of 6/5/20. He has been completely blind since we rescued him. Upon intake we noticed his cataracts in his eyes. His blindness does not stop him from being such a playful and loving kitten. Benjy would do best in a home with another cat to hear and smell.
George is a young domestic short hair mix with an estimate birth date of 4/21/20. He is playful and does great around kids and other pets. He has been neutered and is up to date on vaccines. He has come such a long way in such a short time and we would love for a family to give him another chance at a happy life.
Binky is a 2 year old, 5 lb. Chihuahua mix that was surrendered to Tyler Animal Control by her owner. We decided to take her into our care because she was heartworm positive. Binky is very high energy and will need someone who can keep up with her. She is very hand shy, working on house breaking and will need a family that can continue to work with her. She is very tiny with a big personality.
Nikita is a 1 year old domestic medium hair mix that was rescued as a stray. She was living a life on the streets and had already had several litters of kittens that she had been tending to. Nikita was around a large dog on the same property and an abundance of cats. She would adjust in a multi pet home. Nikita does not like to be held but petted. She has come a long way and will need a committed family willing to make time for her.
To adopt one of these dogs or cats, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email opt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.
The SPCA of East Texas Adoption Office is located at 4517 Old Bullard Road in Tyler and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.