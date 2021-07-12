Milky Way is still with us!!! He was brought into our care when he was only 3 weeks old and was bottle raised by a foster family. He has grown so much and is living his best life in his foster home. He is extremely playful and likes to explore and adventure. He has already been neutered, microchipped, and is current on vaccines. Milky Way is strictly an indoor cat and cannot be declawed.
Mistoffelees is a handsome boy who is 1.5 years old and was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas by his owner. He is litterbox trained, good with others, and an indoor cat. He was surrendered with another cat named Rum Tum Tugger and we would love to find them a home together, if possible, but we are not requiring this. He has been fully vetted and we are looking for an indoor home.
Mr. Clean has an estimated birth date of 3/26/21. He is litterbox trained, current on vaccines, and has been microchipped. We would love to see him resting in his forever home. He would do well around other cats, dogs, and kids.
Archie is an American Staffordshire Terrier Mix with a birth date of 10/22/18. We are heartbroken for this sweet boy as his owner and adopter for the past 2 years has sadly passed away. He is back in our care, and we are going to find him the perfect placement. Archie is a massive boy weighing in at 87 lbs.! He will need a home with space for him to run and play. He knows several basic commands and is completely house broken. Archie loves toys and will keep himself entertained. Tennis balls are his favorite! Archie has been properly socialized with other dogs. We will have to cat test him. If someone is looking for a large companion dog Archie would be the perfect fit!
Flip has an estimated birth date of 1/22/21 and is a Terrier mix. He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. He rides well in the car and bonds quickly to people. He does seem to like to "talk" to new people and will be better suited in a home instead of an apartment. He walks well on a leash and is learning his puppy manners.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.