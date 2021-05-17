Mother Goose is a Domestic Short Hair mix that is 2 years old. We would love to find her a home with a loving family. She loves playing with toys and would keep just about anyone company. She has a real affectionate side but likes her peace and quiet. We have not had her around other cats or dogs but would most likely mingle well with time and a proper introduction. This beauty is ready to leave our care and relax in her forever home!
Cali is a 4-year-old Diluted Calico who is just gorgeous. Cali was declawed by her previous owner and is current on vaccines. She weighs about 10 pounds. Cali gets along with other cats but will need a proper introduction to dogs. She is looking for a forever home where she can be loved and pampered. She does not require much! We are looking for an indoor home for Cali!
Pooh is a 4.5-year-old Domestic Short Hair mix who weighs 9 pounds. He is a lover to all and enjoys receiving having everyone's attention. He has been front declawed by his previous owner and must be an indoor only cat. He has been around cats and dogs but will need adjustment time in a new home. Pooh has already been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and is being kept on a monthly flea/tick medication.
Baker is a female Shepherd mix that was found as a stray by a good Samaritan. She is a sweet girl that seems to have had a rough start in life. She is in a foster home and has blossomed! She is confident and loves dog of all sizes. She loves going to dog parks and going for walks where she can explore. She is very smart and has easily learned a few basic commands like “sit”, “down”, “come.” Baker would make a great family dog. She is working on house breaking and will need a consistent routine in her new home. Baker loves squeaky toys and is just a happy girl. She will need a fenced in yard to burn exercise and explore.
Ocho is a Great Pyrenees that weighs over 93 pounds! He is 2 years old and has been completely vetted and is undergoing heartworm treatments. Ocho is a LOVE BUG. He will require regular grooming because of his thick fur coat. He has always been a company dog and not a working dog. He will require a home with at least a 6 Ft. privacy fence where he can safely explore. He does enjoy the outdoors but is also a great house dog. Ocho has been around kids and will play with other dogs. We would love for him to get adopted by a family that is familiar with this breed.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.