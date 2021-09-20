April is a young DSH Mix with an estimated birth date of 5/15/21. April is affectionate and playful! April has been around dogs, cats, and kids! She is looking for an indoor home and will be completely vetted soon!
Gillen is a young DSH Mix with an estimated birth date of 5/15/21. This handsome Tuxedo has the best personality! He is very affectionate, intelligent, and interactive! We are looking for an indoor home for Gillen and he will be completely vetted soon!
Hugo is awesome and we are happy to introduce him! Last month we assisted a family that had been overwhelmed with too many dogs on their property. Upon arrival Hugo was not holding his head up the way a dog should, and we believed he sustained an injury to his neck. After a few days in our care, Hugo completely changed into a new dog. We believe his spirts had just been crushed as he had given up on life. But this boy has made such a turn around. This sweet boy looks completely different now and is starting to have hair regrowth, gaining weight, and seems perkier! Hugo is a 6-month-old Labrador/Hound mix! We thank our vet and staff for going above and beyond on helping Hugo feel his best! Hugo will be available for adoption soon.
Reba is a 7-year-old Hound mix and has spent her entire life as an outside dog. She came to us with an eye injury that was not given proper medical care. We ended up having to remove her eye because it was obviously painful for her. Having only one eye does not slow Reba down. She is resting comfortably in a foster home, and we are learning more about her each day! She enjoys walks and being around people. She does well with other animals and is very calm. Even through all her neglect Reba holds no grudges. She is a LOVE who really needs a home that can shower her TLC.
Brynna is a beautiful Dilute Calico mix born in our rescue on 3/19/21. She would blend in perfectly to a multi-pet household since she gets along with both dogs and cats. She has been fully vetted. We are looking for an indoor home. Brynna is still a kitten and loves to play.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.