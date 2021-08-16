Bahama Mama is an easy going 1 year old DSH mix. She is very petite and has a sweet yet shy personality. She gets a little skittish with new people but will warm up once she trusts you. She is also very affectionate and really wants you to pet her all the time. She has been around dogs and cats and does best with others who are laid back. She has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated.
Felix is a DSH Mix with an estimated birth date of 4/29/2021. He was living under a porch before he was rescued. He is a little reserved but is coming around. He has been around other cats. Felix is litterbox trained, neutered, and current on vaccines.
Honeydew is a DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 5/1/21. She was brought to our care after she was found as a stray with 8 other cats. We have treated her at our facility for over two months now for worms, fleas, and fungal infections. She is now looking and feeling her best. She is being introduced to dogs and she has been around cats. Honeydew is litterbox trained and is current on vaccines.
Harley is a big boy weighing in at 72 lbs! He is almost 5 years old with an estimated birth date of 8/27/16. We believe he is a Shepherd/Hound mix and he was rescued right here in East Texas. Harley plays nicely with other dogs and is currently working on leash training. He still has some work to do but is coming right along. He is skittish around new people that he has never met but he will quickly learn to trust. He is a dog that needs a routine. He gets used to it very quickly and becomes an easy house guest. He has not been around young kids or cats. Harley’s foster family tells us he is great! He enjoys the outdoors and exploring with his humans.
Cadbury is perfect! We rescued her along with her litter of newborn puppies from a local animal control back in March 2021. She is around 3 years old, 54 lbs, and is a Plott Hound mix. She is great with other dogs, cats, and kids. She is very quiet, extremely calm, and low maintenance. She is almost house breaking and does not need to be crated when left alone in her home. She is a bit shy and would adjust better in a quiet home. She is learning how to trust people and feel comfortable in new situations. Until she is adopted, her foster family will continue to walk and spoil her daily!
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.