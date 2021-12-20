Annie is a beautiful and young Shepherd mix that we are helping after she lived such a life of neglect. We estimated her birth date to be 6/13/21. Annie was picked up by animal control after she was left in a closet by her "owners" and they moved out of the home. We are dedicated to finding Annie the perfect loving family. Annie loves toys, playing fetch and being around other dogs. She is absolutely the sweetest! Annie is still regrowing some of her hair back but will look like a new pup soon.
Fabio is an adorable little guy who was picked up as a stray. He had to be bottle raised by an SPCA foster family which has made him have the sweetest personality. Fabio is looking for an indoor home. Please submit an online adoption application if you are interested in giving Fabio a forever home. www.spcaeasttx.com!
Hornsby is a German Shepherd mix that weighs 45 lbs. and has an estimated birth date of 1/2/21. He was found as a stray in Bullard Texas with his brother Hamlet. He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. Hornsby is a very high energy dog and will need a fenced in yard as well as an owner with time for basic training.
Hamlet is a German Shepherd mix that weighs about 52 lb. and has an estimated birth date of 1/2/21. He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. He will need a home with a 6 ft wooden privacy fence. He will need an active owner who is willing to work on him with basic training.
Merle is a beautiful DSH mix with a birth date of 3/4/18. She was loved and cared for by a single man who was her favorite person in the world. Unfortunately, her owner unexpectedly passed away and so she is now searching for a new home. Merle has been fully vetted and is an indoor cat. She would do best with a single person or in a quiet home. She will take a few days to adjust in a new home and is very independent.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.