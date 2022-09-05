Hadley is 4 years old and is a large mixed breed who was rescued out of a neglectful situation. Hadley has gotten along well with all the dogs she's met at our facility as long as she is properly introduced. We are happy to be part of her incredible journey, from Hadley's heartbreaking life being neglected to her awe- inspiring recovery as a healthy mama! Please reach out because Hadley is so eager to hear from you.
Tinsel is a Shepherd mix who was adopted from us in 2015. Due to unforeseen circumstances, she was returned to our care this year (2022.) Tinsel knows basic commands and is completely house broken. She is calm and well-mannered. She is also kid, cat, and dog friendly. She enjoys being outside when with her people and she walks very well on her leash. Tinsel can be trusted to be left alone inside while you are gone. She does have severe allergies and will require daily medication. Tinsel is an amazing girl that will make a great addition to any family.
Winifred was surrendered to an animal shelter after she ended up getting pregnant and they were unable to properly care for her. The SPCA of East Texas took her in along with her 6 puppies. Winifred sits on command, walks on a leash, comes when called, and fetches toys. Winifred is a 40 lb Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 6/1/2020.
Gertie was recently rescued after being found at a local business with her sister Patty. Gertie has an estimated birth date of 7/29/21 and is a DSH mix. Gertie is litterbox trained. We have not had her around dogs, but she is well mannered with her sister. Gertie has been spayed and is current on vaccines.
Goose is a Domestic Short Hair Mix with an estimated birth date of 1/31/22. He has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. Goose was left to defend himself after he was left at a job site in Tyler, TX. Goose is still extremely shy and will need a quiet patient home for him to come out of his shell. He doesn't mind cats but is still scared of dogs. In time he will adjust to living in a multi-pet home. Even though Goose is very shy he loves playing with feather wands and is very food motivated.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.