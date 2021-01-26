Penelope was found as a stray with her sister Jackie when they were only 4-5 weeks old. She has an estimated birth date of 9/21/20 and has been completely vetted by the SPCA of East Texas. Penelope is already litterbox trained. She is just as cute as can be and will make an amazing companion.
Haydee was born in our rescue on 6/26/20 after her mom was picked up as a pregnant stray. She is an indoor only cat and is completely litterbox trained. She has already been completely vetted and is home ready! She is living in a foster home with other pets and does well around both dogs and cats once acquainted. She has a friendly personality once she gets to know you and enjoys playing with all her toys!
Meeko is a Domestic Short Hair Mix with an estimated birth date of 6/28/20. He was shy at first but now has opened up to everyone. Meeko came from an overcrowding situation and was brought to our rescue with several others. He is going to make a wonderful and playful kitty for someone!
Lana — Meet sweet Lana! She is a young Retriever mix with an estimated birth date of 11/16/2020. She was sitting in the middle of the road when she was found. Thankfully, this was a day before bad winter weather hit in East Texas. Lana is now settling into her foster home and seems very laid back. She is very fond of other dogs and enjoys getting to follow them around and playing with them. You can almost always find her laying on her bed with her favorite toys. She does not like her kennel yet but we are working on this along with house breaking. She really rather sleep in bed with her human. We would love for her to find an owner that can show her love and give her their trust. She is a little shy at times but is learning that people are good.
Happy Gilmore is a male Lab mix with an estimated birth date of 1/7/19. He was found roaming a public golf course, which is why his name is Happy Gilmore. Happy is a VERY happy dog! His name could not have fit him better. He loves people and will go up to anyone for affection. He has been around young children and is very gentle. He is completely house broken if kept on a schedule. He knows basic commands such as “sit”, “shake”, “lay down” and “sit pretty.” Happy Gilmore is very treat motivated and could potentially teach him other tricks because he will do anything for them. He is working on leash training and is a strong puller. He likes other dogs and gets along with them very well but will need to be introduced to them first. He likes cats and will even play with them. Happy Gilmore is just an affectionate sweet boy and always has to be touching you and cuddling you!