Brandy is a young Heeler mix that is approximately 4 years old. She was rescued from an overcrowding situation in East Texas. Brandy would like to have another dog in her home and will tend to open up with another furry companion. Brandy would benefit from an owner who can work on basic training. Brandy is a petite girl weighing only 29 lbs. She is currently undergoing heartworm treatments and is waiting for her forever home.
Trixie was surrendered to the SPCA after her owner passed away. She is a 9-year-old Ridgeback mix. Trixie loves toys and going out for walks! She is potty trained and has never shown aggression towards other animals. Our vet removed several masses from her back, so her hair is growing back in. She will have to be kept on a special diet to help with her skin issues. She is affectionate, loyal, and gets along with other dogs.
Curtis is a 2-year-old black lab mix with gorgeous brown eyes. He was rescued from a hoarding situation in Smith County. He is doing great on his leash training and loves being with people. Curtis will require a privacy fence as he likes to explore the outdoors.
Winter is a beautiful Torti girl with an extremely sweet personality. She can be held and picked up. She loves head rubs and back scratches and will nibble your hand or sleeve while getting loved on. Winter is current on vaccines and will be spayed soon. We are looking for an indoor home where she can live her life.
Griswold was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after he was found as a stray. He is a wonderful companion with the perfect personality. Griswold has been fully vetted by the SPCA of East Texas. He has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder called Pemphigus Foliaceus. This disease is not contagious to other animals or people.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.