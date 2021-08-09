Tickles is a Catahoula Mix with an estimated birth date of 12/30/18. She weighs only 39 lbs! She has been fully vetted by our rescue! Tickles needs time to adjust in any new place with new people. She has overcome so much and is learning her indoor manners very quickly!
Mike is a 30 lb. Boxer mix with an estimated birth date of 9/1/20. He is moderately active and would do best with an owner who is the same! He is working on house and crate training. Mike has been completely vetted by the SPCA of East Texas and is ready to settle into his forever home!
Maya is the latest morsel of scrumptiousness that has entered the SPCA of East Texas foster program! She was found as a stray in East Texas at only 8 weeks old. We will have her spayed, vaccinate, and microchipped before adoption. A loving family is all she needs! Get your application in quick! She is melting every heart that she meets!
Deets is a young Domestic Short Hair mix with an estimated birth date of 5/28/21. He has been around other cats and dogs. He is needing an indoor home where he can live a safe and lavish life. He is also current on flea/tick prevention and has been dewormed.
Milky Way is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 3/20/21. He has an independent personality but does well with dogs and cats. Milky way is a lap cat but only on his terms. He is very playful and active. Our growing boy has been fully vetted and is ready for his forever home!
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.