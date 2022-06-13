Scritch was placed in a home recently but decided she was way too interested in the household cat. She is great with other dogs and all humans. She is a high-energy companion and will love an active person(s) to run and explore the world alongside. She is a 49 lbs. Plott Hound mix with an estimated birth date of 4/9/20. Scritch was found as a stray in East Texas and after no owner was located she was brought to the SPCA of East Texas. Scritch will make a fantastic family dog. She can scale a chain link fence so a yard with a privacy fence is also needed.
Remy is a 7 year old spayed female Yorkshire Terrier Mix who weighs 8 lbs. Remy first came to the SPCA of East Texas needing an emergency C-section in 2017. After her puppies were weaned, she was quickly adopted by a sweet lady who loved her until her sudden passing. For unknown reasons, Remy was homeless for many months before she was picked up and brought back to our care completely shut down and looking horrible. This poor girl was so confused, overwhelmed, and shut down but was never anything but sweet. Unfortunately, she was heartworm positive which we treated her for before adoption and got her back to good health. She was adopted again in 2020 by a family but after 2 years they were unable to keep her so she is back in our rescue again. When Remy came back into our program for the third time, she was yet again heartworm positive. Also, because of poor dental care Remy had to have many teeth extracted while getting a dental cleaning. We will be giving her all the medical care she needs and making sure she gets the royal treatment here at the SPCA of East Texas until her new home is found but we are only searching for her forever home. Remy is a lap dog who craves human attention. She is not housebroken but might be if someone can work with her. For now, she is using belly bands. Remy is around other dogs in her foster home and does perfectly. She truly has a gentle disposition. Despite getting bounced around from home to home, Remy isn’t letting this crush her dreams of finding a loving family. All she wants to do is be where her people are. This sweet girl just wants to be loved and deserves a devoted family to call her own.
Dolly is a beautiful Pit Bull Terrier mix with a birth date of 9/22/2015. She is an extremely athletic and goofy girl. She would love a home that has a yard for her to run around. She will need to be the only animal in her home. She loves toys, walks, and belly rubs. She is very smart, knows several commands, and is already housebroken.
Tessa is just as beautiful as can be! She is almost 3 years old and is a DSH mix. Tessa has been fully vetted and is litterbox trained. She has not been around dogs or cats but is great with children of all ages! She is acclimated to being inside only. Please apply to adopt Tessa by going to www.spcaeasttx.com if you would like to give her a home sweet home.
Carmen Sandiego is a true miracle kitty. She has an estimated birth date of 8/1/21. Carmen has been fully vetted and is ready for a loving home. When Carmen was rescued and brought to our care she weighed under 2 lbs and was so severely malnourished. She also had a horrible injury to one of her legs which had to be amputated. She is living her best life now as a tripod kitty. Carmen looks and feels much better now! Carmen is FeLV positive and will need to be the only cat in her home or with others that are also FeLV positive. We just know her forever home is out there somewhere! She is one of the most affectionate cats we have ever come across. She enjoys lots of attention and returns the favor with nose kisses.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.