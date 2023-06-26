Alexa is a young Doberman Pinscher mix that will be a large breed adult. She was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. She has a beautiful silky coat with precious eyes. Alexa is everything puppy. She is learning her puppy manners and is playful, smart, and a lover. Alexa would be happy with a human playmate and would also do well with a furry dog companion. She has been spayed, microchipped, is up-to-date on vaccines and is on heartworm and flea preventatives.
Buddie is a 10 month old Dachshund mix that weighs 21 lbs so he will be a small breed adult. . He is neutered, up-to-date on all annual vaccines and microchipped. His DOB is 06/14/2023 . Buddie was adopted from a shelter in Ft. Worth as a very young pup. His owners abandoned him when a good Samaritan offered to temporarily pet sit for a weekend. Buddie is a great dog but is too much puppy for the now foster's 12 year old senior dog. Buddie is a little shy at first (as expected after what he has been through in his little life). After he warms up, he is a playful loving pup. He is housebroken but will need some additional structure in the new home as he was pad trained before with the original owner. He sleeps in a bed or kennel all night. He likes other dogs and would open up with another playful dog in the home. He could also be a great companion for an active retired person as he likes to be a shadow.
Justin and his 4 siblings were found as strays in Wood County. The mom and dad are unknown, but we believe Justin will be a large breed adult. At 5 months of age, he currently weighs in at 27 lbs. He has a black coat and paws that look like they were dipped in tan paint. Justin is a social guy that loves to play with friends. He is working on housebreaking and basic puppy manners. We believe he is a Cur/Terrier mix with an estimated DOB of 11/29/2022. He has been neutered, microchipped, is up to date on vaccines and is on heartworm and flea preventatives. Asher is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 4/21/23. He is going to be neutered when age appropriate and is current on all vaccinations. He has been around both dogs and cats and does well with other friendly animals. He is searching for an indoor home.
Catrick Swayze is a DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 3/22/23. Isn't he just as cute as a button. He was found in an attic and his finders were unable to keep him. Now, he is in our care relaxing in a wonderful foster home until he is adopted. Catrick has already been microchipped, vaccinated, and is current on vaccines for his age. He is also dog and cat friendly. Please apply to adopt Catrick if you would like to provide him with a loving and indoor home.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.