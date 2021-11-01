Bob Barker is a 5-year-old, 45 lb. Pit Bull Terrier mix that was found as a stray in East Texas. He has been completely vetted and is ready for a home! Bob Barker needs a home with a fenced in backyard and an owner who enjoys being active. Bob is well mannered around other dogs, and he loves people. He is extremely loving and will make a great companion in his new home! To adopt Bob Barker please submit an online adoption application found on our website, www.spcaeasttx.com!
Jasmine is a beauty! She is known to be very outgoing, energetic, and adventurous! She loves to play with her toys and chase big brother around the house! We estimate her birth date to be 8/5/21. To adopt Jasmine please fill out an adoption application on our website, www.spcaeasttx.com!
Nate is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 5/19/21. He is litterbox trained and has been fully vetted. Nate has the best personality! He LOVES people and does well with both dogs and cats. He loves attention and in return will give his human lots of affection. For adoption, please submit an online adoption application on our website, www.spcaeasttx.com
Ash is a beautiful Dilute Calico mix with an estimated birth date of 5/8/21. She does well with both dogs and cats and quite often you will see her sitting on the couch alongside the foster's dogs. She just loves people and loves to cuddle and will even sleep on you. Ash is longing for her forever home! For adoption: www.spcaeasttx.com
Vanderbilt is a Labrador Mix, and we estimate his birth date to be 4/21/16. Vanderbilt is very well mannered around children and would love a home with a yard where he can run and play. He is such a people pleaser that we know he will do anything to make his owner happy! He enjoys being petted and takes treats very gently. Vanderbilt is a love just waiting for the perfect family to adopt him! For adoption please submit an online adoption application on our website, www.spcaeasttx.com.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.