Misty is a 2-year-old, 52 lb., Shepherd mix. She was picked up as a stray along with her 6 puppies. She was treated for heartworms but has been microchipped and vaccinated. She will be spayed soon. Misty is finally at a healthy weight and is looking and feeling much better! All of her puppies have been adopted and it's now Misty's turn. Misty is a turnkey family dog. She is perfect around small children. She would not do well around livestock but would enjoy a doggy companion in her home.
Baby is an American Staffordshire Terrier Mix with an estimated birth date of 8/4/13. She is house-trained and walks great on a leash. She would do well in a home with older children that can keep her busy! She is playful and enjoys playing fetch. She would love to be someone's companion but needs to be the only pet in her home.
Clooney is a handsome DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 7/22/21. Clooney has a special bond with people since he was bottle raised but he also gets along well with other animals. He has some fantastic quirks and likes to reach up to people on two legs for you to pick him up. He has been fully vetted and is litterbox trained. He has been diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder which is managed with antibiotics when he has flare-ups. If you are looking for a well-mannered and well-socialized boy, Clooney is the one for you.
Phillips is a very friendly cat who loves attention and pets. He is fantastic around young kids, cats, and dogs. He has been around young kids and is extremely patient with them. Phillips has been fully vetted and is litterbox trained. Although he is older, he is very much a go-with-the-flow guy, once acquainted with everyone. Phillips has an estimated birth date of 04/9/21. He has been fully vetted and is ready for a loving home.
Habanero is a DMH mix. He has been neutered, current on vaccines, and microchipped. Habanero has not been around other dogs or cats so he would need time to adjust. Habanero is looking for an indoor home.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.