Watson is a healthy and happy 2 year old female DSH that was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. She is litterbox trained and is a lovely house cat. Watson has not been around other cats or animals and because of this she will take some time to adjust to new friends. Watson is extremely loving and wants to be near people. She has already been spayed and fully vetted.
Koozie is a young Manx that we took in knowing that he would be a work in progress. He was covered head to toe in ringworm which took 12 weeks to clear. We would love to get him into a home now that he is feeling 100% better. Koozie is litterbox trained and has been fully vetted. He has been around cats and dogs but will need a slow introduction to new friends. Koozie is still very young with an estimated birth date of 5/1/21.
Molly is a sweetheart. We acquired Molly from an overcrowding situation in East Texas with 19 other dogs. She is VERY friendly. Molly has lived outside her entire life so we are continuing to work on house breaking. We are currently treating her for heartworms but she is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. She is a Rat Terrier mix and is about 7 years old. She is laid back and more of a snuggle bug at this point in her life. Please fill out an online adoption application at www.spcaeasttx.com if you are interested in adopting Molly!
Mabel is a 5 year old Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 7/28/16. We took her in along with 19 others when we were checking out an overcrowding situation. Mabel does have some food aggression tendencies that we assume come from having to fight over what food was available to them on the property where they were living. Mabel will need to be crated when fed or separately from others. Mabel is very sweet and friendly. She will come around to trust new people within a couple days of meeting. She is working on her house manners and has come so far since we took her into our care. Lots of TLC goes a long way!
Zelda is smart, athletic, and playful. She is speedy fast and loves to run. In July 2021 we rescued over 20 dogs from one single property where they were not receiving proper care. We are still learning each dog’s personality and have fully vetted each one. Zelda is petite and only weighs 20 lbs and is a Rat Terrier mix. We will require a home with a fenced in yard for Zelda. She will do well with slow introductions to other dogs but has not been around cats. Zelda does have an old injury to one of her back legs and we are working to see what the best plan of action will be to help her be pain free.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.