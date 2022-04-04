Tessa is just as beautiful as can be. She is almost 3 years old and is a DSH mix. Tessa has been fully vetted and is litterbox trained. She has not been around dogs or cats but is great with children of all ages. She is acclimated to being inside only.
Nelly is just as adorable as they come. Nelly is very friendly and what you would consider a social butterfly. She is very playful but also gentle. She is going to make the perfect house cat for someone! She is already fully vetted, and litterbox trained.
Meredith is looking for her forever home. She is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 11/3/21. Meredith is interested in playing with toys and her siblings. We are slowly introducing dogs to her and she is doing very well. Meredith has been spayed and is current on vaccines. She is litterbox trained and is enjoying the indoor life.
Haggard walked right into our clinic on a Sunday afternoon. We believe he was dumped nearby and knew exactly where to go to find help. Haggard is, unfortunately, heartworm positive but will be treated through our program. We have had him neutered, microchipped, and he is current on vaccines. Haggard is house-trained and well-mannered. He doesn't pull when on a leash and enjoys going for walks and outings. He is a staff favorite because of his laid-back personality. We estimate Haggard to be about 4.5 years old American Staffordshire Terrier mix, weighing 55 lbs.
Baby is an American Staffordshire Terrier Mix with an estimated birth date of 8/4/13. She is house-trained and walks great on a leash. She would do well in a home with older children that can keep her busy. She is still playful and enjoys playing fetch with anyone! She would love to be someone's companion but needs to be the only pet in her home.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.