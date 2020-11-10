Mum is a sweet, friendly, adorable cat and is looking for a foster home or adopter. She is a petite 1-year-old domestic short hair mix that has been busy raising four kittens. Since she finally caught a break and was spayed, she is ready to find a home. Mum is laidback, seems friendly with other pets, and is just the little explorer.
Sadie is around 2 years of age that was rescued as a stray. She loves people and would be happy to live a life as an inside cat. She would love a home where she can get lots of attention and be petted. She gets along with other cats and does not seemed bothered by laid back dogs. Sadie is a very sweet girl and needs a loving home.
Emma is a 1.5 year old Pit Bull terrier mix who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. She is a great dog who is housebroken, knows basic commands and can stay inside without being crated for workday. She walks well on a leash and will need someone to walk her regularly or a large yard to play in.
Henry is 4 year old, massive 159 lb., Bloodhound Mastiff mix. He is completely house trained and spends most of his time inside. Henry does well with small children and non-aggressive female dogs, and will require a fenced in yard. Henry cannot be around cats and needs to be the only male dog in the home. He was given the best start in life but due to unforeseen circumstances his owners need help finding him a new home.
Lyla is a 10-month-old Spaniel mix that was rescued from an overcrowding situation. The condition she was living in is indescribable. After some time in a foster home we are starting to get to know Lyla a little better. She is working on house and crate training, loves playing with toys and her sister Fiona and will need a patient owner. This lifestyle of being loved and cared for is very new to her. She has been fully vetted by the SPCA of East Texas and we would love to see her find a forever home soon.
To adopt one of these dogs or cats, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email opt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.
The SPCA of East Texas Adoption Office is located at 4517 Old Bullard Road in Tyler and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.