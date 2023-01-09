Lenny is a Labrador mix with an estimated birth date of 8/19/22. He was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after he was found as a stray in East Texas. Lenny is your typical puppy. He is working on housebreaking and crate training and his new family will have to work on basic training. Lenny has been around other animals and would do well with respectful kids.
Ava is one of seven pups that were found as strays in Gladewater, Texas in early October. The rescuers tried to locate the owners and "parents" of this litter but had no luck. The rescuers were committed to finding these abandoned sweet ones good homes so they converted a heated/cooled shop to a puppy palace. Although they have not been housebroken in the home, they are trained to a particular area in their puppy palace. With a consistent home schedule, they will learn quickly. We believe Ava is a Black Mouth Cur and possible heeler/hound mix with an estimated DOB of 06/08/2022. Her rescuers tell us the following: She’s a very sweet, smart, medium-tempered puppy. She loves attention and likes to play with her calmer sisters. She’s very observant and jumps up to try to figure out what’s going on when anything new is introduced. She’s the first to volunteer, jump in and get involved in new activities.
Buddy is a 66 lb. hound mix with an estimated birth date of 12/13/20. Buddy was covered in fleas and ticks, and was malnourished when found by a good Samaritan in East Texas. Buddy has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated by the SPCA of East Texas. His personality is very friendly and he is super intelligent. He must have an owner willing to work with him on basic training. He is eager to please and will do great with someone who has the time to train. Buddy will need a yard so he can run and play and would do best with an active owner who will give him lots of exercise.
Jangle is a DSH Mix with an estimated birth date of 9/7/22. He was found in a neighborhood as a stray and was being shot at by people who were fed up with all the stray cats roaming around. It was very crucial that we get Jangle into our care ASAP as his life depended on it. Jangle is now in our care and is settling into his foster home until he gets adopted. He was never socialized properly so his foster family is helping him learn that people are good. He is initially scared of new people but can be picked up and handled. He doesn't mind being around other cats but is scared of dogs. Maybe in a home with calm dogs he will get used to them over time. In the right home that can show him patience and TLC he will thrive. We will know more about Jangle the longer he is in his foster home.
June is a very loving and playful kitty. She loves the sound of her own voice and smacking things around the room. She can be a little skittish at first but once she warms up you won't be able to get rid of her. She is litterbox trained and current on vaccines. She has also been spayed and microchipped. She would get along best in a home by herself or with dogs. She likes to play with her friend who is a one eyed Chihuahua. June loves to cuddle and you can hear her purrs from a mile away. June is a beautiful girl with dazzling orange eyes. She has an estimated birth date of 4/1/22.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.