Mariah was rescued by the City of Tyler Animal Control along with her 5 puppies. She is a Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 12/10/20. She is being treated for heartworms and has been fully vetted. Mariah is friendly with both men and women. Her energy level is high. She is working on leash training, walks better with a harness, but she LOVES going for walks. She will need a home with a yard because she also enjoys playing outside! Mariah loves all toys, treats, and snuggles. She would do well in a home with kids because she LOVES THEM! Mariah needs a home without cats and will need to be properly introduced to dogs. We are ready to find Mariah her forever home.
Allie is one of seven pups that were found as strays in Gladewater, Texas in early October. The rescuers tried to locate the owners and "parents" of this litter but had no luck. The rescuers were committed to finding these abandoned sweet ones good homes so they converted a heated/cooled shop to a puppy palace. Although they have not been housebroken in the home, they are trained to a particular area in their puppy palace. With a consistent home schedule, they will learn quickly. We believe Allie is a Black Mouth Cur and possible heeler/hound mix with an estimated DOB of 06/08/2022. Her rescuers tell us the following: Allie has an excellent tracking nose--she showed up at our house twelve hours after her six siblings with her tail wagging like, “I’m here”. She’s very smart, yet mild-mannered. She sits back and observes before jumping in, but also loves to get cuddles, pets and love. You can tell her mind is always working. Allie would make a great family companion.
April is a 47 lb, 2.5 year old Labrador mix that we rescued from Marion County. April has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. She is currently undergoing treatment for heartworms. April is such a sweet girl and has been overlooked by many. She is very shy when you first meet her but will warm up quickly. She is motivated by yummy treats and belly rubs. April walks well on a leash and seems to enjoy outside time with people and a dip in the pool afterwards. She enjoys the company of other dogs both male or female. She will require a fenced in yard in her new home. April is the total package and cannot wait to snuggle up with you for movie night.
Speedy is the ultimate cat. He has an estimated birth date of 4/22/21 and he is the complete package. Being a fearless little guy he gets along with everybody and everything. He has such a loving nature and can't get enough petting and cuddling. His favorite nap place is your lap. When you enter a room he'll come running to you like a long lost friend. He'll be just as comfortable with a single person as with a family with children. He enjoys playing with other cats and at this age will surely adapt to dogs too. Speedy is a fun loving kitten who is wondering who will be his forever home.
Enola is a young domestic shorthair mix. We estimate her birth date to be 8/1/22. She's very shy and will need to join a patient, loving home. She was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas when her owner lost her home. She will need a home that is fairly quiet. She is initially very shy but we know that a home is where she will thrive. She has been around other cats and dogs but will need a few days to get used to any new friends. We are looking for an indoor home. Someone who has a lot of patience and willingness to let her open up on her terms would be the perfect fit.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.