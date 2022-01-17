Elena is a 2 year old mix who only weighs 7 lbs. She takes a little time to open up but when she does, she wants to be pampered. Elena is a petite young girl with a beautiful, mottled coat. She occasionally becomes talkative and loves responses! A little patience with her early on will lead to a lasting friendship.
Kala is 7 years old and is just beauty. She is unique and was born without one of her legs and tail. She is needing to be rehomed because another cat in her home is being aggressive towards her and she is having to be kept alone. Kala has been spayed, microchipped, and is current on vaccines. She uses her litterbox and is an indoor only cat. This sweet girl is past the kitten stage and will love her owner unconditionally.
Norman is a good ole boy filled with solid loving! He's a no-nonsense cat who ambles along at a leisurely pace and doesn't get much perturbed. He's very handsome and has a steady purr. At nap time he'll jump on your lap and lean against you to ensure you'll scratch his back. He likes to play with a string and will even entertain himself tossing a stuffed mouse. He has a mellow personality and enjoys being around people. If you're looking for a calm companion, then Norman is the fella for you. Norman is 5.5 years old and has been fully vetted.
Pete is a Pit Bull Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 12/18/17. He weighs 56 lbs. He is a big goofy boy that will need a family that is willing to work on basic house manners. He will need a home without cats and gets along better with female dogs. He would also do perfectly fine in the home as the only pet and will need a completely fenced in yard. He is housebroken, and crate trained if kept on a routine. He needs a home without young children because he spooks easily. As he is getting used to his new spoiled life Pete is learning that he loves affectionate and sometimes gets jealous when all the attention is not on him. He would settle nicely into a quiet home. He is overall a loving guy.
Reba is a 7 year old Hound mix and has spent her entire life as an outside dog. She came to us with an eye injury that was not given proper medical care and unfortunately, her eye had to be removed. Having only one eye does not bother Reba at all. Reba enjoys walks and being around people. She does well with other animals and is very calm. Even through all her neglect Reba holds no grudges. She is a LOVE who really needs a home that can shower her TLC.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.