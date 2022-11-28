Beanie Weenie is a 11lbs. 2 year old, Dachshund mix. Beanie is super playful and great with other dogs. He doesn't take long in a new place to make himself comfortable. He is still very young and as he likes to be held and loved on he's still very energetic and will need someone who can keep up with him. This sweet little guy will not be with us for long.
Duck is a Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 8/26/22. He is current on vaccines, microchipped, and has been neutered. He is in a foster home with other animals and would do well with another playful dog in his home. He is working on house breaking and basic puppy manners. He will need a home that can give him plenty of attention, teach him basic manners, and help with socializing. He is going to make a wonderful pet for one lucky family and we cannot wait to help find him his perfect home.
Minnie was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas by her owner after she was not able to receive the proper care she needed. It's clear to see by her personality that she was very loved by her human. She will need a home without cats only because she chooses to bark at them. Minnie loves to play and would do well in a home that has other dogs her size. She would also be just fine as the only dog because she loves all the attention on herself. As for kids, we think she would be just fine around older respectful children. She is very shy but warms up immediately when you start petting her. She knows her name and is so cute when you call for her. She will run to her dog bed, roll over, and act the cutest! She is not 100% house broken, but we think this may just be from her trying to learn a new routine. Minnie will need to have eyes on her when outside because of her size she can easily get out of chain-link fencing and can be a target for wildlife. Minnie is a Chihuahua mix with a birth date of 12/24/21.
Chevron was found as a stray at a Chevron station. It was too cold Tuesday night when he was caught. He got a bath for dirt and fleas and was checked out by SPCAETX vet. He is now loved, warm, safe, and very well fed. He is doing great and is getting used to being petted. He now purrs and seems to be a lap kitty. Watching him learning how to play with toys is just the best. He's eating very well and getting a little belly He sure is the sweetest most gentle kitten ever.
Forest is a shy yet friendly kitten who was rescued by a good Samaritan. He is a young DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 8/18/22. Forest will need a few days to feel comfortable in his new home but should open right up in the right environment. He just needs love and patience. Forest is litterbox trained and current on vetting. He will be neutered when age appropriate.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.