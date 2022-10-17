Baroness is not only beautiful but super loving and smart. She is a lab/husky mix that will be large when fully grown. Her estimated DOB is 06.08.2022. She would make a great family companion. She has been spayed, microchipped, had all annual vaccines. She is working on her puppy manners, crate training and housebreaking. Baroness would love to go to puppy classes with her family and show you the shining star pupil she is.
Bonnie Blue is a 10 year old Dachshund mix who is still spry! She likes to go on walks and behaves around dogs and cats. She was found wandering a cemetery when she was picked up by a good Samaritan. She is a tripod but nothing slows her down. Bonnie weighs 8 lbs. and is a tiny girl. We would like to place her into a home that can commit to giving her a lifelong home during her senior years.
Cleopatra is a lab/husky mix that lives up to her goddess status. She is both divine and beautiful with her fabulous widows peak markings. She is currently 16 weeks and weighs 20 lbs so we believe she will be a large breed when fully grown. Cleo has a loving, happy , pleasing personality and is like a sponge leaning manners, crate and house training. She will be a good family friend and could also be a hiking buddy.
Buster is a large, very handsome domestic short haired white and grey tabby boy! He weighs about 12 lbs. and is approximately 3 years old. He’s been neutered, is felv/fiv negative, current on all vaccinations and worming. He looks like he has a tabby pawprint on his side! He is very lovable and likes to follow his person wherever the path leads. He doesn’t seem to be aggressive to other dogs and cats, but he will defend himself if he feels threatened. He hasn’t been tested with children, but would probably enjoy a quiet home where he can be the center of attention! He would be a wonderful companion and seems to love all people he meets and isn’t shy at all! He was rescued by an SPCA of East Texas volunteer from a home where he appeared and wasn’t wanted! It’s obvious he belonged to someone at one time because he is so comfortable with people and inside a home. But it’s apparent that he lived a hard life for awhile on the streets because of a few scars on his ears and face! To make his life even sadder, he had a tumor on his back paw when rescued that grew rapidly and his toe had to be amputated! He hasn’t missed a beat and he doesn’t seem to notice he’s minus a toe! He’s just a big old lovable boy who would so adore having his very own forever home! If you’d like to meet Buster, please fill out an adoption application and we’ll arrange for you to meet this sweetheart.
Esme is a beautiful DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 3/29/21. Esme was abandoned at a trailer park after her owner moved away. She is getting eye medication to help with her eye injury that she acquired while living on the streets. Esme has a lot of love to give her new family. She will definitely needed a few days to start feeling comfortable in a new place. Once she is comfortable she will freely walk around the room and playing with toys. She loves laying on the ends of beds and staring out the window. We do not know what her past life was like and if she ever lived indoors but we do know her future is going to be safe as an indoor cat from now on. We will know more about her eye injury as time goes by.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.