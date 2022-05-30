Scritch is a 49 lbs. Plott Hound mix with an estimated birth date of 4/9/20. Scritch was found as a stray in East Texas and after no owner was located, she was brought to the SPCA of East Texas. Scritch will make a fantastic family dog. She will need a yard to burn energy but is both dog and cat friendly. Scritch is going to make an awesome companion dog.
Mariah was rescued by the City of Tyler Animal Control along with her 5 puppies. She is a Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 12/10/20. She is working on housebreaking and basic manners. She is also heartworm positive and will be treated by the SPCA of East Texas. Mariah has not been around other dogs or cats and would do best as the only pet in her home. Mariah is done with her mothering duties and has been spayed. We are ready to watch her blossom in a forever home.
Loki is a German Shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of 5/20/19. His breed is known to be very active, loyal, and even stubborn! Loki has a lot of energy and he will need someone who can give him plenty of exercise. He will need to be in a home that a 6ft privacy fence. Loki is extremely smart and already knows a few basic commands. He is housebroken and even knows how to use a dog door. He would do best as the only dog in his home but would do well with another dog once properly introduced. He loves toys, especially rope and squeaker toys.
Macklemore is a very handsome guy with an awesome personality. He is almost 2 years old and is a DSH mix. Macklemore loves to be held and purrs so much when he is around people. Macklemore is home ready and will settle in quickly to his new home. He has been around both dogs and cats and even young children. He is an easy-going guy who deserves a loving home.
Knox is a young Domestic Long Hair mix with an estimated birth date of 12/1/21. Knox has been neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and vaccinated by the SPCA of East Texas. Unfortunately, he tested positive for FIV. We will recheck when he is 16 weeks old. For now, Knox will need to be the only cat in his home to ensure everyone stays healthy. This friendly little guy will make anyone fall right in love. He is litterbox trained and is looking for an indoor home.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.