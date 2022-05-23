Ollie is a 67 lb. Plott Hound mix around 3 years old. We believe he would do best in a home with kids over the age of 10 and as the only pet. Ollie is working on leash training and is completely housebroken. Ollie is very sweet and likes to sleep in bed with his human. He absolutely loves human interaction and belly rubs are his favorite. He is an awesome dog but would do best with an active family.
Skye is a beautiful Pit Bull Terrier mix. She weighs 35 lbs. and is about 4 years old. We pulled Skye and her 9 itty bitty puppies from our local shelter after they were picked up as strays. She is very friendly, loves to play fetch, and spending time with her humans. Skye would love a family because she is a great companion dog. Please note that Skye will need a fenced-in backyard.
Erick is a Labrador Retriever Mix with an estimated birth date of 2/14/14. He weighs around 67 lbs. and is a handsome large boy. Because he spent most of his life in a concreted kennel he is now showing some signs of having arthritic pain in his joints. He would love a home grassy yard for him to walk in and lounge around in. Erick walks well on a leash and enjoys outings. He seems to do best with female dogs but gets a little iffy with males. Erick will need a patient owner who is willing to give him a chance to learn his routine. Please know that Erick must go to a home with a 6ft privacy fence.
Missy is a 2-year-old DSH mix who was surrendered after her owner died. She is doing great in her foster home. She will take a few days to settle in a new home and is shy at first. She would do best around older children. Missy loves spending her time sunbathing in the windows. Once she comes out of her shell you will love her.
Smudge is a young female cat that was found as a stray in East Texas. She was lucky enough to be found by a good Samaritan right before the cold weather hit. Smudge is getting used to other animals and will be spayed soon. She is very people friendly and uses a litter box.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.