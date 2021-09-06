Autumn is a 2 year old Domestic Short Hair mix that was living under a barn when she was found. She is working on socialization in her foster home and will need a patient and understanding owner. Autumn is food motivated and loves playing with toys. This sweet girl has crossed many hurdles but ultimately needs an experienced cat owner. We are slowly introducing her to other animals, and she is now allowing us to handle her more. Autumn is litter box trained and is current on all vetting.
Furby is a young DSH Mix with an estimated birth date of 4/29/2021. She is quite friendly and likes to play, especially with strings and long furry toys which she carries around. When it's time to rest she'll jump on your lap for a snooze. She's cuddly and purrs like a motor when petted. Furby is very adaptable and will do well with other cats and in a household with children. He is current on all vetting!
Oscar is a Beagle mix with an estimated birth date of 4/12/21. He weighs about 25 lb. Oscar loves to love. He is an easy-going pup with a very loving personality. He enjoys playing with others and you will often see him carrying around a toy. He is doing well with basic training. Because he is such a go-with-the-flow kind of guy he would really do well in almost any kind of home!
Oliver is a Labrador/Shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of 4/7/21. He is very smart and already knows basic commands like "sit" and “shake.” He is also kennel trained and completely house broken. Oliver sleeps in his kennel at night but will gladly sleep in bed with you! He does best with another dog in the home and will need about 1-2 weeks to allow him to adjust to a new routine. He is very friendly but extremely active and must have a fenced in yard to play in. He loves walks, outings, and toys of all kinds ESPECIALLY soccer balls. Anyone interested in him must be able to devote time each day to give him daily exercise!
Rufus is a 3 year old Shar-Pei/Mastiff mix who weighs 76 lbs. Rufus does well with other dogs when properly introduced. If kept on a schedule he will not have accidents in the home. Rufus knows basic commands like "sit." He enjoys the company of people and will need an owner that has enough time to give him the attention that he needs. He was living in a home with children and he does great around them even with his size. Rufus is a love-bug who is ready to become part of someone's family!
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.