Bailey is a 3.5-year-old spayed English Springer Spaniel who weighs about 37 lbs. Bailey is such a wonderful girl who is full of personality!! Bailey knows several basic commands such as “sit”, “paw”, and “lay down.” She is also kennel trained and housebroken. She walks well on a leash which is perfect since she will need daily exercise. Bailey’s breed is known to be high energy. She will require a fully fenced-in yard with at least a 6 feet privacy fence. She does well with kids of all ages and gets along with other dogs after being properly introduced. Bailey is looking for a fun-loving and committed family ready to shower her with love and attention. Please reach out if you can give this incredible girl the home she deserves.
Loki is a German Shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of 5/20/19. His breed is known to be very active, loyal, and even stubborn! Loki is a very high-energy boy and he will need someone who can give him plenty of exercise and attention. He will need to be in a home that has at least a 6ft privacy fence. Loki is extremely smart and already knows a few basic commands. He is housebroken and knows how to use a dog door. With an owner who is patient, he would thrive!! He would love to be the only dog in his home but would do well with another dog if properly introduced. He loves all toys, especially rope toys and ones with squeakers in them.
Donatello is approximately 6 months old and has lived his life on a college campus. He was used to being fed daily by people but was not in the best location since he was taking up residence at the part of the campus that was under construction. Donatello is now in our care, and he is needing a place where he can decompress. He is litterbox trained and was found with several littermates, so we know he is used to being around other cats. We are wanting to help him start living his new life as an indoor cat. He will take time to adjust to new people and other animals, but we see a bright future for him.
Yang is a gorgeous DSH mix was found by a good Samaritan along with 9 other kittens. We estimate her birth date to be 11/3/21. Yang is shy but warms up quickly. She is very friendly and playful with other cats. We are slowly introducing her to dogs, and she is doing very well. She has been spayed and is current on vaccines. She is litterbox trained and we are looking for an indoor home.
Nelly is almost too cute for her own good! Nelly was found as a stray in East Texas. Nelly has been around dogs, cats, and children. She is very playful, friendly, and gentle. She is going to make the perfect house cat for someone.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.