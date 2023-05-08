Nestle is a Boxer/Labrador mix with an estimated birth date of 2/14/23. She was found as a stray in East Texas along with her littermates. Nestle has some puppy energy and would do well in a home with an active owner. She is a smart girl and will easily learn her puppy manners if someone can give her daily one on one attention. She is current on vaccines, microchipped, and has been spayed.
Bentley is a 9 year old Chihuahua mix. He walks well on a leash, housebroken, and sleeps in his kennel all night. His whimsy underbite will make you smile every time you look at him. Bentley craves a loving lap and would be content sitting on the couch with an owner or walking the neighborhood with his person. He is a very adaptable, and loving dog. Bentley must be the king of the house and the only pet. He wants to be your everything.
Liberty is a beautiful 1 year old, 36 lbs., Labrador mix. She is looking for a home with an enclosed yard to run and play or with someone who likes dog parks because loves running like the wind and exploring. Liberty is still working on her puppy manners and has some rambunctious moments, but she is very sweet. She quickly learned how to sit and could play fetch until sundown. Ideally, a home for her would be one with older children and animals used to another dog. Wherever you go is where she wants to be.
Shane Wolfe is looking for a place to call home. He is a DSH mix and was born in our rescue on 2/21/23. He has been around kids, cats, and dogs. He is already completely litterbox trained and is current on vaccines. He will be neutered when age appropriate. Unfortunately, his mom was tested FIV positive, and he is considered positive as well until we retest at 16 weeks old. For now, we are looking for a home where he can be the only cat.
Rosie is a Domestic Short Hair Mix who was born in our rescue on 2/5/23. Rosie is just a doll. She has been spayed and is current on vaccines. She will be the perfect house cat and is already litterbox trained. We are searching for an indoor home. She has been around both dogs and cats.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.