Caliope was dumped with her puppies. We believe Caliope is a 81 lb. Great Pyrenees/Labrador Retriever mix with a birth date of 07/22/2020.
Simon’s story is such a tearjerker. He was found as a stray in East Texas with a collar on, no tags. He was an unaltered male- severely malnourished with a large mass on his hind leg. He had been wandering the county roads for so time and was spotted laying in a ditch. When his finder stopped to check on him, he perked up. We believe Simon is a 75 lb. Mastiff mix with a birth date of 11/3/15. We removed his tumor and had x-rays taken of his back. Apparently, he had been shot by someone at some point in his life and has a bullet near his spine. Even after having such a horrible start in life, this sweet boy is beyond loving. He is good with other dogs and would enjoy a home with a yard.
Katana is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 4/9/20. She has been spayed, microchipped, and completely vaccinated. Very people friendly and she walks great on leash. Katana gets along with dogs (big or small), cats, and she is very kid friendly. She is already house broken and kennel trained. She will require a fenced in yard. Basically she is a GREAT dog but still has some puppy energy in her.
Issy is a low maintenance house cat! She is an older DSH mix with an estimated birth date of 2/12/15. She is okay with being around other cats as long as she has her own space. She will take some time to warm up to dogs only because she has never been around them. Issy has chronic upper respiratory issues. Treatment for this is periodic medication which will help improve her quality of life.
Tessa loves giving hugs. She enjoys the company of people, cats, and dogs she just needs a little time to adjust to new friends. She is just as beautiful as can be and is a 3 years old DSH mix. Tessa has been fully vetted and is litterbox trained. She is on a special diet that she will need to be kept on for urinary crystals. Tessa is a turn key kitty.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.