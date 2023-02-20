Samson is a Spaniel/Pointer Mix with an estimated birth date of 3/28/2018. He weighs 55 lbs. and has been fully vetted. Samson was rescued from an overcrowding situation right here in East Texas. Unfortunately, he never received proper one-on-one socializing and has a fear of almost everything. Our volunteers are working with him on leash walking and helping him build his confidence. He is very sweet, loves toys, and is good with other dogs. Sadly, you will not see this side of him without giving him time to adjust.
Loki is a German Shepherd mix with an estimated birth date of 5/20/19. His breed is known to be very active, loyal, and even stubborn! Loki has a lot of energy and he will need someone who can give him plenty of exercise. He will need to be in a home that has a 6ft privacy fence. Loki is extremely smart and already knows a few basic commands. He is housebroken and even knows how to use a dog door. He would do best as the only dog in his home but would do well with another dog once properly introduced. He loves toys, especially rope and squeaker toys.
Mariah was rescued by the City of Tyler Animal Control along with her 5 puppies. She is a Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 12/10/20. She has been fully vetted. Mariah is friendly with both men and women. Her energy level is high. She is working on leash training, walks better with a harness, but she LOVES going for walks. She will need a home with a yard because she also enjoys playing outside! Mariah loves all toys, treats, and snuggles! She would do well in a home with kids because she LOVES THEM! Mariah needs a home without cats and will need to be properly introduced to dogs. We are ready to find Mariah her forever home.
Curtis is a 2-year-old black lab mix with gorgeous brown eyes. He was rescued from a hoarding situation in Smith County. He is doing great on his leash training and loves being with people. Curtis will require a privacy fence as he likes to explore the outdoors. He is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.
Annabelle is a DLH mix who is looking for a loving and quiet home. She has been spayed, microchipped, and is current on vaccines. Patience up-front is key with her. She takes a few days to settle into a new place but will eventually open up enough for cuddles and belly rubs. She enjoys being brushed and is happy to sleep on someone's lap. She also enjoys playing and will entertain herself with toys around the house. She's smart and very brave. She is honestly a low maintenance and sweet cat if you give her a lot of patience, space, and love in the first days. She would love a cat tree to look out windows. We think a quiet family would be good for her with structure, predictability, and a lot of love.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.