Checkmate is a Labrador Retriever mix with a birth date of 4/4/23. She is a lovable, friendly, happy-go-lucky kind of girl. She would do wonderful in a home with kids and a yard to run around and play in. She is working on house breaking so any owner must be willing to continue to work with her. She has been spayed, microchipped, and is current on vaccines. We see this pretty girl being someone's best friend and companion throughout the years.
Jake is a 5-month-old Border Collie/Terrier mix that will be a large breed adult. He has a striking black and white coat and a precious face. Jake is everything puppy. He is playful, smart, motivated by treats and a lover. He, like all young ones, will need continual training with housebreaking and house manners. Jake would be happy with a human playmate and would also do well with a furry dog companion. He has been neutered, microchipped, is up-to-date on vaccines and is on heartworm and flea preventatives.
Samson is a Spaniel/Pointer Mix with an estimated birth date of 3/28/2018. He weighs 68 lbs. and has been fully vetted. Samson was rescued from an overcrowding situation right here in East Texas. He has been in our care for over 2 years and is still longing for his forever home. He does well with respectful kids, cats and dogs. He is doing great on leash walking and enjoys going out for daily walks. He is very sweet just needs a patient and understanding home to love him.
Little Annie is a DSH mix with a birth date of 4/4/23. Annie will be spayed when age appropriate. She has been microchipped and is current on vaccines. Annie is very lovable and has been hand raised so she is very social. We are looking for an indoor only home and one that will not declaw.
Bronco is an adorable kitten with an estimated birth date of 4/18/23 and was born at the Greater Tyler Auto Auction where he was rescued. Bronco is litterbox trained. He is current on vaccines and will be neutered when age appropriate.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.