Rosco is a 2-year-old Dalmatian Husky mix with white and black fur. He is good with kids and is potty-trained. He was found at a garage sale for $25 be for he was brought to us. Rosco is a fun-loving dog, that would love a home where he can play with his new best friends.
Journey is a tri-colored Black Mouth Cur Terrier mix. Journey is just over a year old, so she has plenty of energy and loves to play. She was brought to us as a stray, but that has not stopped her from being friendly with everyone she meets. She loves playing with the other dogs, and really loves toys. Journey would feel right at home with a family that enjoys being active and can be patient with journeys learning.
Isadora was found in an overcrowding situation, and she can still sometimes be shy, but once she opens up to you, she will never leave your side. She is a German Shepherd mix with a black and tan coat. Isadora is only 18 weeks old, but we think that she will grow to be a large dog. She is looking for a home that will give her time to open and become comfortable, and when she is ready, to play with her.
Buster is a handsome grey and white Domestic Short Hair. He is very friendly and will come right up to you for pets and scratches. Buster grew up on the streets, so he has a few scars to show, but he loves being inside now. He has not been around children but is great with people. He would do best in a house where he is the only cat and can steal all the attention.
Topaz is a female orange tabby Domestic Short Hair. She was originally found by a member of the community and then promptly gave birth to kittens! All her kittens have moved on, but Topaz is still looking for her forever home. She is a gentle cat that likes to lay out and relax most of the time. Topaz is looking for a home where she can be treated like a queen.
To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.